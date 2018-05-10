1420 people applied for Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ This year, 1420 people wishing to attend Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan have applied to the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

Report informs, there are about 15 people who were in Hajj pilgrimage before among them.

It was noted that there are only 20 vacancies for the Azerbaijani quota left and it is expected to apply for these vacancies within one or two days. Increasing of quota is not expected for this year.

According to information, the hotel has been reserved for pilgrims from Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Hajj pilgrimage will be in August.

Notably, the price for Hajj pilgrimage this year is $ 4150. Pilgrims from Azerbaijan ,who visit Hajj again will pay an additional $ 535 as last year. 1440 quota has been allocated to Hajj pilgrimage for Azerbaijan.