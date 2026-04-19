Zorlu: Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties set example for Turkic world

Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are unique and serve as an example for the Turkic world, a senior Turkish ruling party official said.

Kürşat Zorlu, deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party and head of its department for relations with Turkic states, told Report's local bureau that cooperation between Ankara and Baku had demonstrated to the world what unity looks like, particularly in resolving issues in the South Caucasus.

He said this model is also reflected within the Organization of Turkic States.

"The world is currently going through a very important period. Beyond our internal cooperation, the turbulent and conflict-prone environment created by global developments is bringing relations among Turkic states back into focus. In this context, the ties between the two brotherly countries hold a special place. The fate and future of Türkiye and Azerbaijan are one, and they have begun to rapidly demonstrate this unity to the world through their actions," Zorlu said.

He added that Azerbaijan's peace stance in the South Caucasus is exemplary and commendable.

"Azerbaijan prioritized diplomacy for many years in resolving the Karabakh issue. However, despite this emphasis on diplomacy, it faced injustices and, in many cases, the expected steps were not taken within the international system. As a result, Azerbaijan made a firm decision, united with its people and restored its sovereignty in Karabakh. At the same time, it continues its diplomatic efforts to guide relations with Armenia toward a proper course in the interests of both global and regional peace. We are part of these processes and, as the Republic of Türkiye, we will of course continue to stand by our brotherly Azerbaijan," he said.