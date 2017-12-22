 Top
    Zhirinovsky becomes first official candidate for Russian presidency

    He stands as candidate for sixth time

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The candidacy of the Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Vladimir Zhirinovsky was registered in the presidential election.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press service of Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia declared.

    Zhirinovsky became the first official candidate in the presidential election.

    He stands as candidate for the sixth time.

    Notably, the next presidential election in Russia will be held in March 2018.

