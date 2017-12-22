Zhirinovsky becomes first official candidate for Russian presidency

© MAXIM ZMEYEV / Reuters

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The candidacy of the Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Vladimir Zhirinovsky was registered in the presidential election.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press service of Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia declared.

Zhirinovsky became the first official candidate in the presidential election.

He stands as candidate for the sixth time.

Notably, the next presidential election in Russia will be held in March 2018.