Zeybekçi : Ankara-Moscow economic cooperation not fully restored

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian-Turkish economic cooperation has not yet returned to the level prior to the crisis over Russian Su-24 shot down by Turkish Air Forces.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Minister of Economy of Turkey Nihat Zeybekçi said.

"Although the dialogue with Russia continues actively and in a positive way, the level of cooperation between the two countries has not yet returned to the pre-crisis level", said the Turkish minister.

According to him, Turkey has taken all the necessary steps for the normalization of relations with Russia and quality of products made in Turkey not reduced.

N. Zeybekçi believes that the Russian side is delaying the process of convergence. He added that, restrictions on exports of agricultural products from Turkey to Russia continue, there are also issues on quotas for deliveries of products and work permit for Turkish citizens in Russia.