Zelensky's wife contracts coronavirus

Elena Zelenskaya, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has tested positive for COVID-19, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

By the information, First Lady of Ukraine is currently receiving outpatient treatment.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and children also underwent testing; their results are negative.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wanted to be artificially infected with coronavirus and pass the disease through himself to morally support people in the early stages of the pandemic.