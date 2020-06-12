Top

Zelensky's wife contracts coronavirus

Zelensky's wife contracts coronavirus

Elena Zelenskaya

Elena Zelenskaya, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has tested positive for COVID-19, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

By the information, First Lady of Ukraine is currently receiving outpatient treatment.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and children also underwent testing; their results are negative.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wanted to be artificially infected with coronavirus and pass the disease through himself to morally support people in the early stages of the pandemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!