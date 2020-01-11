Zelensky comments on Iran's statement on Boeing crash

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he expects Iran to fully admit guilt, issue an official apology, punish those who are responsible, and pay compensation for the downed Ukrainian plane. Report informs that Ukrainian President wrote on the Facebook page.

"This morning was not good, but it brought the truth. Even before the work of the international Commission ended, Iran pleaded guilty. But we insist on a full confession. We expect from Iran assurances of readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice, the return of the bodies of the victims, compensation payments, official apologies through diplomatic channels," Zelensky wrote.

"We hope that the investigation will continue without artificial delays and obstacles. Our 45 specialists must have full access and cooperation to establish justice," the President of Ukraine said.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities said that the plane of "Ukraine International Airlines" was shot down unintentionally near Tehran."

Boeing 737-800 "Ukraine International Airlines," flying from the Iranian capital to Kyiv, crashed on the night of January 8, a few minutes after its departure from Imam Khomeini Airport.