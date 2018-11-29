Zalome Zurabishvili to refuse from current presidential residence

Tbilisi. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Salome Zurabishvili, who won with the majority of votes in the second round of presidential residence in Georgia, is expected to refuse from the current presidential residence in Avlabari district of Tbilisi.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that it is noted in the pre-election program of Zurabishvili that she will move to the presidential residence located at Atonel Street, Tbilisi.

Zurabishvili's inauguration is expected to be held on December 16.

According to the Georgian Constitution, the inauguration ceremony of the new president and taking over the office are scheduled for the third Sunday following the day of the presidential election.

Notably, Georgia's current President Giorgi Margvelashvili said he would refuse from the residence constructed by the President Mikheil Saakashvili in Avlabari when he was elected president in 2013. However, he moved to Avlabari on March, 2014. This was the first reason for disagreements between Margvelashvili and the ruling Georgian Dream Party.