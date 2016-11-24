Maria Zakharova: Russia and Turkey will discuss situation in Southern Caucasus

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Turkey, December 1.

Report informs, spokesperson of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova stated at a press conference.

According to her, fifth meeting of Turkish-Russian joint group for strategical planning, operating within framework of cooperation headed by presidents of Russia and Turkey, will be held in Turkish town Alania.

The sides intend to have in-depth exchange of opinions on wide range of actual, bilateral, regional and international issues. Situation in Syria and Middle-East as a whole will also be discussed, with focus on efficiency of fighting international terrorism. The group will continue dialog on state of affairs in Southern Caucasus, Central Asia, Ukraine”, Zakharova noted.

Along with this, S.Lavrov intends to work out details of next meeting of high level cooperation council and meeting of heads of Turkish and Russian governments within frame of upcoming visit of Turkish prime-minister Binali Yildirim to Moscow.

According to her, this is the first meeting of the group since normalization of Russian-Turkish relations, after incident at Turkish-Syrian border on November 24, 2015.