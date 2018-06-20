 Top
    Yulia Tymoshenko to run for presidency of Ukraine

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I will participate in campaign for the post of the President of Ukraine".

    Report informs, the leader of “Fatherland" or “Batkivshchyna” party , former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, said during a live broadcast on Facebook.

    She underlined her convenience that she will win the presidential election. Yulia Timoshenko pointed out that this presidential election will be the last presidential election, and Ukrainians will elect Chancellor (Prime Minister) in the future.

    Presidential election in Ukraine will be held in 2019.

    Notably, Y. Timoshenko was a candidate for Ukraine president in 2010. 

