Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital - UPDATED

Yulia Skripal, the poisoned daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal, has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Monday and taken to a secure location.

Report informs citing the BBC.

Yulia Skripal 33, the victim of a nerve agent attack along with her father, Russian former spy Sergei Skripal, has made a rapid recovery. Report informs citing the Sky News.

Sources told Sky News she was due to be discharged yesterday, but could not confirm it had happened.

A statement from her doctors is expected today.

Yulia Skripal, and her father, 66, were found collapsed in Salisbury city centre more than five weeks ago.

They were contaminated by the nerve agent Novichok, thought to have been smeared hours earlier on the handle of Skripal's front door at his home on the edge of the city.

His daughter had arrived the day before on a visit from her home in Moscow.

For nearly a month both were in a critical condition in Salisbury District Hospital, but they have recently made a remarkable recovery.

The head of the counterterrorism department of Scotland Yard said that the poisoning was carried out with the help of a nerve agent, which was subsequently identified as apoisonous agent called “Novice”, developed in the USSR. Thus, Britain blamed Moscow for poisoning.

In turn, Moscow categorically denies this, nevertheless expressing an agreement to cooperate with the investigation.