Yerevan hosts a march demanding transfer of a Russian soldier to Armenia

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yerevan to host march with the requirement to give Russian soldier Valery Permjakov accused of killing Avetisyan family in Gyumri to law enforcement agencies of Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the procession will be held on January 26 at 18:30.

On January 12 the offender shot six family members of Avetisyan in Gyumri. Russian soldier Valery Permjakov accused in murder.6-month old Sergey Avetisyan as a result of injuries died in hospital on January 19.

Two criminal cases - Russian side has initiated proceedings under Articles desertion and murder.Murder case filed in the Investigative Committee of Armenia.