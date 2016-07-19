 Top
    Close photo mode

    Yerevan to discuss signing of a deal on joint group of Russian and Armenian forces

    Russian military delegation arrived in Armenia

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation from the General Operational and Strategic Department of the Russian armed forces will pay a visit to Armenia, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

    Russian army delegation will visit capital city Yerevan to participate in bilateral talks, and prepare the agreement on a joint group between Armenian armed forces and Russian armed forces for final discussion and signing.

    Russian military will stay in Armenia until July 22.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi