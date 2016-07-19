Yerevan to discuss signing of a deal on joint group of Russian and Armenian forces

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation from the General Operational and Strategic Department of the Russian armed forces will pay a visit to Armenia, Report informs citing the Armenian media.
Russian army delegation will visit capital city Yerevan to participate in bilateral talks, and prepare the agreement on a joint group between Armenian armed forces and Russian armed forces for final discussion and signing.
Russian military will stay in Armenia until July 22.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
