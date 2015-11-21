Yerevan's Deputy Police Chief emigrates to U.S.

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Artur Mehrabyan, Yerevan's Deputy Police Chief on Operations emigrated from Armenia to U.S.

Report informs, Armenian mass media reported.

According to the information, A.Mehrabyan won a Green Card recently. Chief of Armenian Police Vladimir Gasparyan had dismissed him from the post upon his own petition and sent to staff reserve in the beginning of the year, information declares.

Artur Mehrabyan was one of the best servants of the Armenian authorities, Armenian press reports.