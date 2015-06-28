Yerevan police: Law enforcement agencies will attempt to restore public order in the prospectus

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today at midnight the police of Yerevan city intends to restore public order in Baghramyan Avenue.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Deputy Chief of Yerevan Police Valery Osipyan said.

According to him, residents living near Avenue buildings complain about the inability of police to control the situation: "The police received numerous complaints from citizens. Considering the illegality of their actions, we call the protesters to leave Liberty Square. I think that the people will accept our offer. Otherwise, the police would have to take legal steps. We will restore public order."

Fom June 19 in Yerevan are being held an unauthorized protest against the rise in price of electricity. In various cities and regions thousands of people took to the streets to protest the Government's decision.