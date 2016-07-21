Yerevan police arrested 136 for taking part in protests

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Yerevan police delivered 136 people to police stations after dispersing the protests in the Armenian capital.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, it was said in the press-service of the Armenian police.

Earlier, as a result of the riots near the police station in Yerevan where on July 17, an armed group took several police officers hostage, more than 50 people sought medical aid

Riots near the police station in Erebuni district of Yerevan started the night before.

Protesters who came to express their support of building’s capture threw rocks and pieces of heavy debris at police, who responded with warning shots and flash-bang grenades.