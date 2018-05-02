Yerevan Metro workers announce a strike

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of Yerevan Metro named after Karen Demirchyan announced a strike.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, they have joined the opposition protest.

According to the information, 10 stations have been closed since May 2. Responsible persons of the subway refused to comment on the situation.

Notably, opposition will held rally at Republic Square in Yerevan at 19:00. They will open roads after 17:00 to facilitate the protest participants to go strike.