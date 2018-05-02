 Top
    Close photo mode

    Yerevan Metro workers announce a strike

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of Yerevan Metro named after Karen Demirchyan announced a strike.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, they have joined the opposition protest.

    According to the information, 10 stations have been closed since May 2. Responsible persons of the subway refused to comment on the situation.

    Notably, opposition will  held rally at Republic Square in Yerevan at 19:00. They will open roads after 17:00 to facilitate the protest participants to go strike. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi