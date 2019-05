© Sputnik https://report.az/storage/news/daceb288b32f59f686cf6585ae65fa05/672b3907-7270-4109-89bf-7c5710b03c2f_292.jpg

The court of first instance in Yerevan on Saturday released the second President of Armenia, President Kocharyan, from custody. Report informs, Sputnik Armenia reported. The corresponding verdict was read by judge David Grigoryan during the session.

Notably, at the end of July of last year, former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was taken into custody on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order in the republic on March 1-2, 2008.