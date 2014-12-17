Yerevan banks suspended sale of dollars and euros

Baku. December 17. REPORT.AZ/ On 17 December, the Bank of Yerevan suspended the sale of dollars and euros, and in the exchange offices the sale was limited, Report informs citing the News.am.

Armenian media reported that long queues appeared in front of the banks.

We have the dollar floating around 540 - 560 drams. At the moment we have neither dollars nor euros. We do not know when it will be.

In the morning, we had about 1,000 dollars and 500 euros, said employee of one of the banks.

In the exchange offices of Yerevan rate of dollar sales averages 590 drams and purchase - 560 drams. Limit of the convertible amount must not exceed 1,500 dollars.