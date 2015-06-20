​Yerevan against the increase of Russian energy company's tariffs

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Almost 6,000 people gathered at a demonstration against the increase prices on electricity on Friday, June 19, in Yerevan's Freedom Square.

Report informs, citing Deutsche Welle, the protesters demand to stop the arbitrariness of the Russian company Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA), which has recently announced the next increase in tariffs.

As it was stated by the members of the civil initiative called "say NO to robbery!", which was the organizer of the campaign, they do not intend to obey the decision of the Commission on Regulation of Public Services (CRPS), which recently partially granted the request of ENA to increase tariffs. Activists gathered at the demonstration and called people to arrange a sedentary picket until Monday, June 22.

"If the authorities don't not meet our demands by that time, we will go to the presidential residence," - people said.