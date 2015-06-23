Yerevan: 237 arrested on charges of hooliganism in rally

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case on hooliganism of the Criminal Code was filed against those who were arrested during the dispersal of the rally in Yerevan this morning.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the Armenian National Congress faction MP Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stated that 237 protesters were charged with hooliganism.

The arrested curator of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Tagui Torosian said on the telephone that he was beat and his clothes were torn. He said that he is at the police station and charged with hooliganism, the investigation is currently underway. 40-year-old protester beat by a police officer, lost his memory. He was diagnosed with brain trauma in "Armenia" medical center.

Director of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Nazaret Karoyan was hospitalized due to his injures. He said that there are two more protesters in intensive care unit.

The police used force to destroy the rally held in the country's second largest city- Gyumri and 10 people were arrested.

According to the report, the police insulted the journalists. "Lragir.am" website reporter Temine Yenokyan was one of those who were outraged. Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan, Karen Movsisyan did not respond to his employee's action.

At 18:00 p.m., the protest will be held in Opera Square, Yerevan. The police surrounded the square in the morning and it was forbidden to enter.

Since June 19, the protest against the rise in the cost of electricity has being held in Armenia.