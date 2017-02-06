Yazidi Kurds village in Armenia without water for 20 days

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Problem in water pumping station in Yazidi village of Armenian Aragatsotnin province left villagers without water during 20 days.

Report informs referring to Armenian mass media, “Sincar Yazidi national union” public organization issued a statement.

“The village lives without regular water supply during 20 days. The villagers have bought a new pump to replace the broken one installed within borders of Russian military base. But they were told in the base that they have to get appropriate permission to work inside. With this purpose the villagers applied to Armenian National Security Service. But they haven’t yet received permission”, head of organization Boris Murazi told.

According to information the village people are mostly engaged in cattle breeding.

The head of organization says that they cannot water the cattle: “Residents buy drinking water. They use the water pumped from station for domestic purposes. Authorities don’t do anything to solve the issue”.