World Armenians to compete in Tehran

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ali Jannati stressed the importance of expanding cultural ties between the two countries in the meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Tehran Gregory Arakelyan.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, the minister noted that there "are a lot of similarities" between Iranian and Armenian music: "Taking it into consideration, we can implement a program of cooperation between the two countries in the field of music."

Iranian minister said that Isfahan has potential opportunities to improve cooperation in the cultural and artistic fields. He specifically stressed that the organization led by him is ready to print books about the Armenians.

Armenian Ambassador stated that the world Armenians' competition will be held in Tehran and many Armenians all over the world will participate in this event.