WHO experts to discuss coronavirus in Iran

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will travel to Iran over the weekend to evaluate the spread of the novel coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said.

He spoke at a meeting with the WHO mission that had been in China from February 19 to 26.

"The WHO team will visit Iran this weekend to provide support," Gebreyesus said, commenting on reports of new coronavirus cases in Iran, where the number of those infected has reached 139.

The disease has already claimed 19 lives in the country.