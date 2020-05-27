Peskov: We are planning to invite heads of CIS countries to the Victory Parade

We are planning to invite the leaders of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries to Moscow for the Victory Parade, which to take place on June 24, Report says, citing TASS,

"So far, we adhere to the criterion that invitations will be renewed for the head states of the CIS to the Victory Parade," Press Secretary for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Initially, many foreign leaders and heads of international organizations were invited to the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory, which were later postponed from May 9 to a later date due to the epidemic situation.