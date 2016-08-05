 Top
    Warehouse of weapons and ammunition found in one of apartments in Yerevan

    Two people detained

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia found apartment with plenty of ammunition in Yerevan.

    Report informs citing the TASS, about 6 thousand Cartridges, 15 grenades, fuses to grenades, explosive TNT, the capsule-detonators, flares, loaded magazine, bazooka, radio communication equipment, mine detector were seized and sent for examination.

    Two people detained.

    According to preliminary operational data, these munitions may have links to the criminal activities of armed groups who on July 17 seized the territory of police station in Yerevan and held it until July 31.

