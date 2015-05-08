 Top
    Voting for living abroad Turkish citizens launched

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today launched the process of voting of more than 2.8 million Turkish citizens living abroad.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, declares a statement released by the Central Election Commission of Turkey.

    According to the information, in regard with the upcoming parliamentary elections voting will take place in different countries, according to the schedule from 8 to 31 May.

    Turkish citizens will vote in Azerbaijan on May 31 in three polling stations.

    The elections to the Turkish Grand National Assembly will be held on June 7, 2015. 

