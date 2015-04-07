 Top
    Close photo mode

    Volume of Georgia's domestic debt increased

    From the beginning of year, government domestic debt of the country increased by 196 million GEL

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of Georgia's domestic debt increased and amounted to about 2.1 billion Georgian Lari (over 1 billion dollars), Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

    According to the Ministry of Finance of Georgia, since the beginning of the year domestic government debt of the country increased by 196 million GEL.

    Treasury debt securities of the total amount is 1.5 billion GEL (0.75 million dollars).

    Other debt securities are about 568 million GEL (284 million dollars).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi