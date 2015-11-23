Volume of external debt of Georgia to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of external debt of Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to 10 mln 806 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, information released by the Ministry of Finance of Georgia says.

The external debt of Georgia taken under the state guarantees loans, according to the Ministry of Finance of Georgia amounted to 4.2 bln USD as of October 31, 2015.

Georgia has 17 countries - bilateral creditors, the total debt from which amounts to about 718 mln USD. The number of creditors includes Germany (270 mln 423 thousand USD), Russia (88 mln 369 thousand USD) Turkey (20 mln 668 thousand USD), Azerbaijan ( 10 mln 806 thousand USD), Iran (8 mln 422 thousand USD).