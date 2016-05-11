Volkan Bozkır: Turkey's anti-terror laws comply with EU standards

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey's anti-terror laws comply with EU standards.'

Report informs, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs, Volkan Bozkır told NTV channel.

"We can not make changes to the laws on anti-terrorism, and so they are in line with EU standards.

In addition, these laws are not connected with the abolition of visas. This is not a condition for lifting visa restrictions", he said. The Minister acknowledged that the issue of anti-terrorism legislation changes "caused problems" in relations with the EU.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would not take instructions from the EU in matters of changes in the Anti-Terrorism Act. He noted that the EU pushes change in the law on the fight against terrorism as one of the conditions for visa liberalization.