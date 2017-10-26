Vladimir Putin: This year 43 terrorist acts thwarted in Russia

© AFP 2017/ DON EMMERT

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ “In six months of this year, 43 terrorist offences and activities of 30 personnel of foreign intelligence were dismantled.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian president Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony where he awarded the law enforcement employees with military, special ranks and service grades.

“In the current year the employees of Federal Security Service thwarted 43 terrorist offences, a dozens of terrorists were killed, about 800 members of organized group were arrested. In addition, 66 terrorist and extremist cells were eliminated,” he stated.

While speaking of counter-intelligence activities Russian president said: “In first half of 2017, activities of 30 personnel, over 200 people suspected of cooperation with intelligence of foreign countries were exposed.”