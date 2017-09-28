Vladimir Putin starts his visit to Turkey

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Turkey. Report informs citing the TRT, a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be held in Ankara today.

During the meeting heads of states will discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including the "referendum" held in Iraq, the situation in Syria, as well as deal to supply S-400 air defense system, Turkish Stream project and others issues.

After the meeting, R.T. Erdoğan and V. Putin will hold a joint press conference.