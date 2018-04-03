Vladimir Putin starts his two-day visit to Turkey

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has today started his two-day official visit to Turkey.

Report informs, a one-on-one meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin will be held within the framework of the visit. The meeting will take place at the residence of Erdoğan.

In addition, the leaders of the two countries will attend the meeting of Turkey-Russia High Level Cooperation Council. Speaking about the current state of relations between the two countries and prospects for further development, the latest situation in Syria will also be discussed.

After the meeting, agreements will be signed between Turkey and Russia and a joint press conference of presidents will be held.

Presidents will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with video conferencing. Then Turkish President will give a dinner in honor of his Russian counterpart.