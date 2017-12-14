Vladimir Putin spoke about his election program

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "My pre-election program is almost ready”.

Report informs, President of Russia Vladimir Putin has said at the 13th annual press conference in Moscow.

"I have already said how would I like to see Russia. It should be directed to the future, modern, built on high technologies. I would not like to talk about the pre-election program. I already practically have it. The main thing on which to focus attention is issues such as the development of infrastructure, health, education, high technology. Everything should be aimed at increasing the incomes of citizens”, - Putin said.

Notably, the next presidential election in Russia will be held in March 2018.