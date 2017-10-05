 Top
    Vladimir Putin meets with King of Saudi Arabia

    Vladimir Putin: We told about bilateral relations and situation in the region© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Putin told about the issues discussed at the meeting in Moscow.

    "Our meeting with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdel Aziz al-Saud, was comprehensive and concrete. We talked about bilateral relations and the situation in the region", Russian president said.

    Notably, King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdel Aziz al-Saud, is the first king in the country who travelled to Russia.

