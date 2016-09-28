Visit day of Vladimir Putin to Turkey named - UPDATED

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey on October 11.

Report informs referring to the Turkish daily Hurriyet, said Chairman of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce Rıfat Hisarcıkoğlu, who is in a visit to Moscow.





Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"I do not exclude such a possibility. When all the preparations are completed, we will make an appropriate statement", D. Peskov said.