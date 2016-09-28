 Top
    Visit day of Vladimir Putin to Turkey named - UPDATED

    Putin's spokesman: We will make a relevant statement

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey on October 11.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish daily Hurriyet, said Chairman of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce Rıfat Hisarcıkoğlu, who is in a visit to Moscow.


    ***14:34 

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin is to visit Turkey in October.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

    "I do not exclude such a possibility. When all the preparations are completed, we will make an appropriate statement", D. Peskov said.

