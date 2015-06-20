Vladimir Putin: I do not believe results will be complained

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We struggled honestly. I do not believe the results will be complained."

Report informs referring to BBC, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while commenting on the issue relating to his country's hosting the World Cup in 2018.

He noted that Russia investigated the supposed corruption facts in hosting "World Cup 2018": "Russia did not find an evidence regarding the alleged corruption."

In May of this year, several high-ranking officer of FIFA were arrested on charges of corruption. The main objects of the investigation are the alleged corruption matter in the selection of hosting "WC-2018" (Russia) and "WC 2020" (Qatar).