Vladimir Putin holds annual year-end press conference

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The World Trade Center in Moscow has started the 12th annual big press conference of the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Report informs, this year’s press conference of V. Putin has accredited record number of journalists (1437) of Russian and foreign media.

Notably, date of holding the Russian leader's news conference scheduled for December 22, but V. Putin for the first time put it off a day due to the murder of Russian ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov. On December 22, Putin attended funeral of slain ambassador in Ankara.

According to press secretary of Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, main topics of the conference will be economy and social sphere of Russia, as well as situation in the world, particularly in Syria.