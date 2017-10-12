Vladimir Putin dismisses one more governor

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Governor of the Pskov region Andrey Turchak.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Mikhail Vedernikov has been appointed temporarily in charge.

This is the 11th dismissal of the governors in recent weeks.

At first, head of Samara region Nikolai Merkushkin left "voluntarily". On October 10, Vladimir Putin signed a decree dismissing governor of the Ivanovo region Pavel Konkov.