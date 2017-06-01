 Top
    Putin: Cyberattacks can’t fundamentally change outcome of any election

    'Russia is not involved in hacker attacks on a state level'

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is not involved in hacker attacks on a state level.

    Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when asked about possible Russian interference in upcoming German elections.

    He said that hackers can be citizens of any country of the world, but it doesn't necessarily mean they work for these states.

    Putin noted that he doesn't believe cyberattacks could fundamentally change the outcome of any elections in Europe and elsewhere.

