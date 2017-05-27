Vladimir Chernov: Astana may host summit of leaders of Caspian countries in autumn

Moscow. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Foreign Ministry has played host to a meeting on the Caspian cooperation and preparations for the summit of the leaders of the Caspian countries in Astana.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Chairman of Interregional and Cultural Ties Department under President of Russia Vladimir Chernov stated.

"A meeting on issue of Caspian cooperation was held on May 26 at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the leadership of Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is known that Azerbaijan plays one of the leading roles in this region, and this was especially noted. The minister spoke very warm words about your country, about the president of Azerbaijan. The meeting discussed our joint plans, which will soon be implemented. I mean preparations for the summit of the leaders of Caspian countries in Astana”, Chernov added.

He noted that the exact date of the summit so far is being agreed with the parties, but the event is expected to be held in autumn.