Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Incumbent Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko appears to have got re-elected in the runoff vote on November 15 as polling booths re-opened to select city managers in 29 Ukrainian municipalities across the country, Report informs referring to the UNIAN.

Klitschko received 65 percent of the vote, according to preliminary findings from an exit poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.