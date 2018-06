Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım to Iraq was postponed.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk, the visit was to be held on October 15.

No information was provided on the reason for postponement yet.

Notably, during the meetings within the framework of the visit they had to discuss the situation after ‘referendum’ in the northern Iraq.