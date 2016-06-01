Visa regime between Iran and Armenia to be canceled

Baku. 1 June. REPROT.AZ/ Iran and Armenia will sign an agreement on abolition of visa regime.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the information, draft document on this issue included in the agenda of the meeting which will be held on June 2.

Iranian and Armenian citizens will be able to visit and stay in the territory of another country without a visa, from 90 to 180 days.

According to the information, the agreement between the two countries will serve to strengthen and regulate trade and other ties.