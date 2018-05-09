 Top
    Victory parade starts in Moscow

    Moscow. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ A parade on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the victory over fascism in the Second World War has started at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.

    Russian Bureau of Report informs, militaries of Russian Armed Forces at the Red Square reported to the Minster of Defense, Sergey Shoygu on launching ceremony.

    Totally 13,000 soldiers, 159 armored vehicles, 75 aircraft and helicopters will participate in the parade.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, state and government officials, as well as visitors are watching the parade.

