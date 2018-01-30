 Top
    Victims in Tbilisi subway ceiling collapse reach 14

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims as a result ceiling collapse in Tbilisi subway station Varketili this morning increased to 14 people.

    Report informs referring to Interfax, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze told reporters.

    According to him, the Tbilisi City Hall will pay treatment costs of the victims.

    Local media reported that there are minors among the victims.

    Witnesses told reporters that the ceiling collapsed at a time when people were waiting for train arrival. It is noted that the station had been renovated last year.

