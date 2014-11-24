Vice-Speaker: The political struggle in Armenia shows protests against Sargsyan's regime

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The political struggle in Armenia shows the protests against Sargsyan's regime," Deputy Chairman of Milli Mejlis Bahar Muradova said it to Report сommenting on recent anti-propaganda materials against President Serzh Sargsyan in Armenian press.

According to her, it shows that sometimes political ambitions dominate in circles close to the government. It proves that Armenian government is not homogeneous and in one position. "Some of the Armenians realize that the regime cannot continue so. This regime is directed against the Armenian citizens and peoples. They should think of what the Armenian people gained in this struggle, what an ordinary Armenian got from it - deprivation, economic collapse, unemployment, social problems, constant threat of war; their sons die one after another in the territory that does not belong to them and the Armenian citizens are dissatisfied with this situation. They protest against Sargsyan in this way," the Speaker of Milli Mejlis stated.