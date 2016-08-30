Vice PM of Kyrgyzstan: Suicide bomber rammed his car into gate of Chinese embassy

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber has rammed his car into the gate of the Chinese embassy compound in the capital Bishkek, detonating a bomb and injuring three embassy employees.

Report informs citing the BBC, Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov said.

"A suicide bomber drove a motor vehicle" Mitsubishi Delica". All three victims are citizens of Kyrgyzstan", he said.

Doctors reported that the victims were hospitalized with multiple shrapnel injuries.

Eyewitnesses say that the sound of an explosion and shock wave heard throughout the southern part of Bishkek. The explosion broken glass in neighboring houses, windows in shops damaged.

It is reported that the police have not yet identified the man found in the car.