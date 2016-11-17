Van province mayor detained in Turkey

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police have arrested Van province mayor, Bekir Kaya.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, police searched the municipality office.

The information reports that Bekir Kaya is a member of the Democratic Regions Party, accused of links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned by the Turkish government in the country. Earlier, the mayor was imprisoned due to the links with PKK.

Notably, a while ago, the Turkish authorities sacked municipal officials in south-east 28 districts for PKK-links. This decision was adopted as a part of the state of emergency, declared after July 15 coup attempt.