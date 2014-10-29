 Top
    ​Valérie Boyer introduces a new bill criminalizing Armenian Genocide denial

    She considers: The extermination of national minorities by IS militants makes such a law even more necessary

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ French politician Valérie Boyer introduced a new bill criminalizing Armenian Genocide denial. Report informs citing Armenian media, the MP said that the document had been submitted to all parliamentary structures and more than 40 members of Parliament had already signed it.

    Valérie Boyer recalled that on April 24, French President Francois Hollande promised to sign the bill criminalizing the Armenian Genocide denial, if it was adopted by the National Assembly. The deputy noted that the mass extermination of national minorities by ISIS militants in Syria and Iraq makes such a law even more necessary.

    The bill, earlier prepared by Valérie Boyer criminalizing denial of Armenian Genocide was adopted by the Parliament and the Senate of France. However, the country's Constitutional Council declared it unconstitutional.

