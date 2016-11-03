Uzbekistan launches presidential election campaign

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential election campaign for votings on December 4 has launched in Uzbekistan.

Report informs citing the Uzbekistan media, 4 candidates nominated for the post of head of state.

Candidacy of PM Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Acting President, was nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan as well as of Deputy Chairman of the Lower House Sarvar Otamuradov by the National Revival Democratic Party.

The information declares that Chairman of the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Xatamjon Ketmonov and Leader of "Adolot" Social Democratic Party, Narimon Umarov are also nominated as presidential candidates.

Candidates have already announced programs and started meetings with voters. The campaign will end on December 2.